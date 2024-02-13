Two Weeks to File as Candidate for School Board in Delaware

The filing deadline for candidates looking to run for school board in Delaware is just over two weeks away. Six districts in Sussex County have opening as well as Milford, which crosses county lines. Several districts are still looking for candidates – including Cape Henlopen, Delmar, Indian River and Laurel. Several incumbents have already filed. The deadline to fine as a candidate for School Board is March 1st – School Board elections will take place statewide in May.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON SCHOOL BOARD ELECTIONS