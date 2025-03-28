Two Wicomico County Businesses to Benefit from Business Boost Microgrants from MD Dept of Housing & Community Development

Over $100,000 in Business Boost microgrants have been announced for several businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary, Jake Day says the awardees include The Night Watch Childcare and Pickled Goose Catering – both in Wicomico County and Pizza Tower in Cecil County. Business Boost awards are offered through DHCD’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks program and provides applicants with microgrants ranging from $20,000 to $50,000 to support small businesses who need capital for growth and/or expansion opportunities.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Maryland’s economy and these Business Boost grants provide an opportunity for a local enterprise to grow,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day. “Successful businesses lead to thriving communities and ensure that Maryland continues on a path of sustained economic prosperity. Congratulations to each of the awardees, and thank you for all you do for your communities.”

As part of the most recent round of awards, the department will provide three businesses in Cecil and Wicomico counties with $113,431 in funds. Overall, $908,162 in grants to 22 businesses across eight counties and Baltimore City were given to recipients that showcased a well-defined plan to expand operations and positively impact Maryland’s local communities.

Eastern Shore region awardees include:

Pizza Tower in Cecil County . The microgrant will allow the business to expand into a full restaurant in Perryville.

The Night Watch Childcare in Wicomico County . Funding will support childcare services for parents looking to advance their career with online college, GED/High School, or apprenticeship. The funds would pay for computers, staff, and coaches to support academics or career navigation.

Pickled Goose Catering in Wicomico County will use its award to expand an event space to include an additional mobile kitchen that would extend its footprint in the downtown area.

More information about Neighborhood BusinessWorks programs and how we support local businesses can be found on DHCD’s website.