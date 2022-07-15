Two Wild Horses Bolt for Mainland From Assateague Island

Two wild horses at Assateague Island fled toward the mainland this week, after apparently being spooked by visitors who stopped in their vehicles.

According to management of Assateague Island National Seashore, the horses given the names “Happy Camper” and “Starlight” traveled to the mainland over the Route 611 Verrazano Bridge Wednesday afternoon. National Park and State Park Staff safely corralled the horses about half-a-mile from the bridge on the mainland. The horses were brought by trailer back to the island.

Visitors apparently stopped in their vehicles and blocked off the horses, which became agitated and fled westbound.

The entire causeway east of the bridge is a “no stopping, no parking” zone, and park officials said people who illegally stopped directly caused the unusual incident.

Visitors are also required to stay at least 40 feet from any of the wild horses.

Assateague Island National Seashore shared these reminders on social media:

This incident is a very unusual and very uncommon occurrence. For reasons not entirely known, wild horses have been known to cross the bridge during one prior occasion decades ago. While this incident is concerning, the circumstances that led to these wild horse’s flight across the bridge yesterday is more serious. The crowding of these animals by visitors and vehicles thereby blocking their movements and path of retreat directly led to this incident. Park rules require visitors to stay at least 40 feet from horses. Due to the narrow nature of the causeway this is generally not possible at this location. Stopping and getting out of your car on the causeway to view horses is illegal. Stopping on the causeway leads directly to an unsafe situation for other vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians, for horses and for park personnel.

Assateague’s horses are resilient, tough, and wild. They have learned to survive in a harsh barrier island environment. There are few places in the United States where you can view free roaming wild horses. Due to their complex social structure the Assateague horses display a wide range of unique behaviors. Horses that learn to come up to the road to beg for food are often hit and killed by cars. Visitors are kicked, bitten, and knocked down every year as a direct result of getting too close to the wild horses. Treating wild horses like tame animals takes away the wildness that makes them so special. Each visitor to the island must use common sense when observing any wildlife, including horses. Treat the horses with respect – move back, give them their space, and stay safe.