Two Worcester County Men Sentenced

A 19 year old Pocomoke man has been sentenced to life in prison for murder. Court officials say Marion Maddox pleaded guilty in September to 1st degree murder after the shooting death in August of 2020 of 38 year old Deavon Davis in Pocomoke. Police say the victim and two relatives were leaving the basketball courts on Bishop Isaac Jenkins Street when Maddox pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them and fired multiple rounds. Davis was struck in the leg and back and died at the scene.

Fifteen years in prison is the sentence for a 33 year old West Ocean City man for attempted 2nd degree murder. Court officials say Said Espinal-Duenas pleaded guilty last August and was sentenced on Friday. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation assisted Maryland State Police after a stabbing on Harbor Road in West Ocean City in August of 2020. The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds – the suspect was the victim’s roommate. Espinal-Duenas was angry at complaints from neighbors about his loud music, but stabbed his roommate when he also asked him to be quiet. The victim’s juvenile son heard his father screaming and saw Espinal-Duenas with a knife in his hand and ran for help.