Two Wrongfully Convicted Men Exonerated in Wicomico County
September 1, 2023/
The 1993 attempted rape conviction of Grant Jones was vacated Thursday by Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Karen Dean. Earlier this year the State’s Attorney formally acknowledged the innocence of David Veney and supported his petition for compensation as a wrongfully convicted individual. While investigating Veney’s 1997 conviction prosecutors learned that the victim in that case had made materially identical allegations against an unrelated person – Mr. Jones – three years prior. Investigators concluded that both men were actually innocent of the crimes they were convicted of and there’s no credible evidence that these crimes occurred at all.
