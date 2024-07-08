Two Young Children Playing with Fire Damage Car

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Two children – aged 9 and 6 – were playing with fire and set a piece of furniture on fire in the front yard on Delaware Avenue in Salisbury just before midnight on Sunday. Maryland State Fire Marshal officials say the fire spread to the property owner’s Volkswagen vehicle. Salisbury firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

The 9 year old was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment of smoke inhalation and juvenile referrals are pending.

Officials say damage is estimated at $50,000.

