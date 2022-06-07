U.S. Interior Dept. Details Environmental Review Of US Wind Offshore Energy Proposal

The U.S. Department of the Interior said this week that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will conduct an environmental review of U.S. Wind’s Maryland offshore wind power proposal.

The area is about ten nautical miles off the coast of Ocean City and nine nautical miles off Sussex County.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management during the 30-day public comment period will hold three virtual ‘public scoping meetings’ this month, June 21st, June 23rd and June 27th. This phase will help identify what the bureau should consider as part of its environmental review.

US Wind’s proposal includes installation of 121 turbines, up to four offshore substation platforms and up to four offshore export cable corridors which are planned to make landfall at Three R’s Beach or Tower Road at Delaware Seashore State Park. A meteorological tower is also planned.

“If approved, this project will represent another step forward to creating a robust offshore wind industry here in the United States, all while creating good-paying, family-supporting jobs,” BOEM Director Amanda Lefton said. “We are committed to using the best available science and traditional knowledge to inform our decisions and protect the ocean environment and marine life. We look forward to receiving input from our government partners, ocean users and other stakeholders, which is critical to a successful environmental review process.”

The Department of the Interior released the following details:

The NOI public comment period will help identify what BOEM should consider as part of its environmental review of US Wind’s COP. Throughout the scoping process, multiple opportunities exist to help BOEM determine the important resources and issues, impact-producing factors, reasonable alternatives and potential mitigating measures that should be analyzed in the EIS.

During the public comment period, BOEM will hold three virtual public scoping meetings to inform the preparation of the EIS on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 23, at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, June 27, at 1 p.m. ET

Registration for the virtual public meetings and detailed information about the proposed wind energy facility, including how to comment, can be found on BOEM’s website.