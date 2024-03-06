Uber Driver in Dover Threatened; Passenger Arrested

An altercation involving an Uber driver and a passenger has led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Dover man. According to Dover Police, they were dispatched to the 7-11 on North DuPont Highway yesterday evening around 9:30. The Uber driver was hired to drive Brent Weeks home from an establishment in Dover, however the passenger wanted to change the destination, and an argument ensued. According to the investigation, Weeks grabbed a knife and threatened the driver. He was also holding on to the victim, not allowing him to stop or get out of the vehicle. The Uber driver was eventually able to stop, exit the vehicle, and call 911 at 7-11. Weeks left the scene, but as he was walking along NorthDuPont Highway, police took Weeks into custody and found a 6-inch knife on him. Weeks is at SCI on $6,500 secured bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

-Aggravated Menacing

-Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree