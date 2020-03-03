UD Cancels Spring Study Abroad in Rome

The University of Delaware is following several other schools and canceling its spring study abroad program at John Cabot University in Rome. The 22 UD students enrolled there are being advised to book flights to return to the US ASAP. The decision came down last Friday after the travel advisory for Italy was raised to level three by the US State Department and the CDC. Officials say there is no immediate threat, but they are taking action now out of an abundance of caution for UD’s students’ safety and well-being.