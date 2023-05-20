UD Parents Target of Phone Scam

University of Delaware Police report that the parents of 2 U-D students received scam phone calls from people claiming that their student was being arrested – and money was needed to be sent immediately. In one case the call appeared to come from a University of Delaware PD number. University Police remind you that NO law enforcement agency will ever call and demand money over the phone. All fines are collected by the courts.

If you should receive a similar call – contact the UD Police at 302-831-2222 for guidance.