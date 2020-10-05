UD Poll Shows Leads For Democratic Candidates, GOP Support In Sussex

A poll conducted by the University of Delaware finds strong support in Delaware for Joe Biden as well as Democratic incumbents in statewide races, while Republican candidates enjoy leads or stronger support in Sussex County.



The UD Center for Political Communication says according to its poll 54% of likely voters would cast a ballot for Biden.

33% would vote for President Donald Trump. In Sussex County, however, Mr. Trump leads Biden, 44% to 40%.



Governor John Carney holds a commanding lead in his bid for re-election, but Republican Julianne Murray is just a few percentage-points behind in her home base of Sussex County, according to the UD Poll. Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester have statewide leads in their races, but Republican Lauren Witzke leads Coons in Sussex County, and Lee Murphy is essentially tied with Blunt Rochester in Sussex County.

“The poll results confirm that Biden is the heavy favorite to win his home state’s electoral votes,” said Professor Paul Brewer, Research Director of the Center for Political Communication. “Biden’s margin in Delaware is also consistent with a 7 to 8 point national lead for him.”

Poll information below provided by the University of Delaware:

The National Agenda Opinion Project research was funded by the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication (CPC) with support from the College of Arts and Sciences. The study was supervised by the CPC’s Research Director, Paul Brewer, a professor in the Departments of Communication and Political Science & International Relations.



The study was fielded by Abt Associates and obtained telephone interviews with a representative sample of 976 adults living in Delaware, including 911 registered voters and 847 likely voters. A total of 327 respondents were interviewed on a landline telephone and 649 were interviewed on a cell phone. Interviewing was conducted from September 21-27, 2020, in English. Samples were drawn from both landline and cell phone random digit dialed (RDD) frames and a list of Delaware registered voters. Both the landline and cell phone RDD samples were provided by Dynata.



Statistical results are weighted for telephone service, sample frame, age, gender, race/ethnicity, education, and voter registration status by county to match the population parameters of the adult population in Delaware. The margin of sampling error for registered voters is ± 4 percentage points (the margin of sampling error is larger for results from subsamples). Overall, the response rate (AAPOR RR3) was 2% for the landline RDD sample, 3% for the cell RDD sample, 4% for landline numbers from the RV sample, and 2% for cell numbers from the RV sample.