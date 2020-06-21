UFCW Local 27 to Rally at Mountaire Poultry in Selbyville Monday

Safety concerns and unfair labor practices at the Mountaire Poultry plant in Selbyville will lead to a rally and car caravan protest on Monday morning. The United Food & Commercial Workers Local 27 report at least 41 cases of coronavirus were reported at the plant before the company stopped sharing information in April. The most recent charges were filed by the union in May. The rally will feature workers, union officials and local elected officials to support workers at the plant and will take place at the Union offices at 3 Mason Drive in the Selbyville Industrial Complex at 11am – the car caravan will end at the Mountaire Plant on Hosier Street.