UMES 136th Commencement Friday Morning

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will hold its 136th Spring Commencement on Friday, May 19 at 10am. University President, Dr. Heidi Anderson will confer degrees to 289 students at the William P. Hytche Athletic Center. Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates, Adrienne Jones, will give the commencement address.

The commencement will be live-streamed at https://wwwcp.umes.edu/commencement/umes-commencement-video/ and on the University’s social media pages.