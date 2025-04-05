UMES Campus Police Arrest Student for Threats Friday Night
April 5, 2025/
A student was arrested on campus at UMES in Princess Anne Friday night. Just before 10pm, campus public safety officers along with Maryland State Police arrested a male student who made violent threats online. Officials say the student was arrested outside a residence hall along with four other male students who were with him.
University officials posted about the incident on Facebook to update students and staff and say normal campus operations have resumed and the five students remain in custody.