UMES Students Selected as 2023 White House HBCU Scholars

Two University of Maryland Eastern Shore students will represent the University through the White House’s Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Brittney Henry, a pharmacy major, and Khamara Logan, a junior Human Ecology major with a concentration in fashion merchandising, were among a field of 102 students from 70 HBCUs selected nationally for the White House HBCU Scholar honor. The HBCU Scholars will have the opportunity to present their intellectual property (IP) ideas in person at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland on Sept. 25 during the National HBCU Week Conference.

Brittney Henry

Khamara Logan