Unemployed During The Pandemic? Guidance From DOL:

The Delaware Department of Labor says it’s actively working to implement provisions of a new COVID-19 relief bill, which extends certain federal unemployment benefits available under the CARES Act.

The $300 per week benefit would be provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Program. Specifics as to exactly how it will work are still unknown.

The DOL says it is critical that Delawareans who are filing traditional unemployment insurance benefits or for benefits through these federal programs file their weekly certifications to minimize any potential disruptions to their benefits.

For more information:

–www.dol.delaware.gov

–UI.delawareworks.com

–pua.delawareworks.com