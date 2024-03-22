Unemployment in DE Lower for February

Unemployment in Delaware dropped a tenth of a percent in February to 4% from 4.1% in January, while the national average increased two-tenths of a percent to 3.9%. In Sussex County unemployment also dropped two-tenths of a percent from 4.5% to 4.3% in February.

Earlier this month, the Office of Occupational & Labor Market Information released annual revisions to the Delaware employment and unemployment estimates – or benchmarking – for 2023. The seasonally adjusted annual average number of jobs, unemployed and and the annual unemployment rate were all adjusted lower from the original estimates.