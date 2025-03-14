Unemployment in DE Remains Steady, but Sussex County Increases 1%

Unemployment in Delaware remained steady at 3.6% from December to January – and lower than the national rate of 4%. In Sussex County unemployment increased from 3.2% in December to 4.2% in January.

The Office of Occupational and Labor Market Information has released its annual revisions to prior-year employment estimates. Private Education and Health Services had the largest industry-level revision – increasing from an estimated annual average of 85,300 jobs to a revised total of 87,000 – an increase of 1700 jobs.

The Government sector saw the second largest revision – falling from an original estimate of 71,900 to a revised total of 70,300 – a difference of 1600 jobs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE JANUARY 2025 LABOR REVIEW