Unemployment in DE Slows in November

Unemployment in Delaware has dropped a tenth of a percent from October to November to 3.9% while the national unemployment level increased from 4.1% in October to 4.2% in November. Sussex County also saw a decrease in unemployment from 3.2% in October to 3.1% in November.

Over-the-year job changes in November saw the most increased movement in the Private Education and Health sector while Government dropped into second place.

The Transportation and Utilities and Leisure & Hospitality sectors saw the greatest decline from a year ago.

Click here for the full November Labor Review