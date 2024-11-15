Unemployment in Delaware Lower than National Average in October

Unemployment in Delaware dropped in October to 4% – from 4.2% in September – and is also lower than a year ago. The Department of Labor showed unemployment in Delaware in October of 2023 at 4.1%. The national average remained unchanged from September at 4.1%.

However Sussex County showed a slight increase in unemployment from 3.1% in September to 3.2% in October.

The largest over-the-year job changes in October were in the Government, Construction and Private Education & Health sectors.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OCTOBER LABOR REVIEW