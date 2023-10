Unemployment Rate in Delaware–Unchanged from August, Down from Last Year According to Latest Report

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September was 4%–unchanged from August, according to the latest report from the Delaware Department of Labor. The unemployment rate in the First State was 4.6% in September 2022. There were 21,000 unemployed Delawareans in September compared to 22,700 in September 2022. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8% in September of this year–also unchanged from August 2023. The rate was 3.5 % in September 2022. Delaware’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs were 486,800 in September 2023–their highest level ever–surpassing the previous high of 483,300 jobs in May 2023.