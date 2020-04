As expected, the coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment to skyrocket – both nationally and here in Delaware. According to the Delaware Department of Labor, national unemployment rose from 3.5% in February to 4.4% in March – in Delaware it rose from 3.9% to 5.1% with over 24,500 people unemployed. Sussex County unemployment rose from 4.6% to 5.4% from February to March.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MARCH LABOR REPORT