Uninvited Guest Found Intoxicated, Asleep In Rehoboth Bedroom

A man who was found sleeping in the back bedroom of a home in Rehoboth Beach is facing charges of burglary and theft.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called to a home on Pine Lane near Silver Lake early Sunday, where a homeowner claimed to have discovered the suspect after waking up. State Police said 26-year-old Thomas Obrien of Arlington, Virginia was found partially clothed and sleeping in bed. Also, there was a strong smell of alcohol, and police say Obrien’s wet clothing was found in the bedroom, and that he helped himself to a T-shirt belonging to the homeowner.

Obrien was arraigned and was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,600 secured bond.

Delaware State Police said this incident shows the importance of remembering to lock your doors.