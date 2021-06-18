Uninvited Motel Guest Arrested

A Rehoboth Beach man has been charged with burglary and other offenses after helping himself to a motel room key and settling into a room for a stay.

According to Delaware State Police, the owner of The Shore Inn on Rehoboth Avenue Extended was away for an extended period of time. When he returned, he confronted the man, who appeared to be highly intoxicated.

State Police said 36-year-old Miguel Guiterrez damaged a car windshield outside and got into a confrontation with people at a nearby Taco restaurant. The owner also discovered that a bathroom window and frame had been removed from the motel room.

Troopers arrived and took Guiterrez into custody without further incident.

Delaware State Police listed these charges:

Burglary Second Degree (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Offensive Touching

Criminal Mischief

Guiterrez’s arraignment and bond are currently pending.