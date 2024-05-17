Unity Square Ribbon Cutting This Evening in Salisbury

Image courtesy City of Salisbury

The City of Salisbury celebrates the grand opening of Unity Square this evening. This is part of the Third Friday’s entertainment. Third Friday begins at 5pm – the ribbon cutting for Unity Square is at 5:30. Unity Square is a vibrant new park designed to be a year-round destination for families and friends to come together and create lasting memories right in Downtown Salisbury.

Additional information from the City of Salisbury:

“Unity Square represents a substantial investment in our Downtown, creating a place to gather and enjoy the arts and music as a community,” Mayor Randy Taylor said. “I look forward to seeing you there!”

One of the most exciting aspects of Unity Square is its versatility as an event venue. The park is equipped to be a part of a wide array of events, including Third Fridays and major events like the Maryland Folk Festival. Unity Square’s picturesque and ample space make it the ideal choice for bringing our community together.

At Unity Square, visitors can look forward to many activities tailored to every season. While in the summer, the splash fountain will provide refreshing relief from the heat. Families can gather for picnics, children can play in the designated areas, and friends can partake in various games and sports.

Unity Square is conveniently located across Division Street from the parking garage.