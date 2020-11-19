Universities, Colleges Receive Guidance About Holiday Break

Governors of several northeastern states are encouraging their colleges and universities to test students for coronavirus before the Thanksgiving break.



Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts developed a multi-state agreement on college-related travel guidance at a meeting over the weekend. They also want students to be aware of quarantine rules.

“There’s no sugarcoating it: this will be a difficult winter,” Delaware Governor John Carney said. “We are seeing rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in our region and across the country as we enter the colder months. The holidays present a significant challenge. I’m thankful for the cooperation in our region, and will continue to urge Delawareans to do what works. Wear a mask. Don’t gather with anyone outside your household. Stay vigilant.”



The coalition of governors is also encouraging residential colleges and universities to to continue their fall semesters by expanding remote instruction, which would reduce the need for students to travel. Students who return for in-person instruction should receive tests for COVID-19 and comply with appropriate isolation and quarantine protocols.