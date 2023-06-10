Unlicensed Caregiver Charged with Child Abuse

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center was called for an unresponsive 10 month old infant at a home in Mardela Springs. Officials say the child suffered from multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds – and was flown from TidalHealth to Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC. Investigation showed a 4 year old child was found with a bruise to the forehead. The injuries to both children were inflicted by their unlicensed caregiver, 45 year old Nicole Bochenek, who was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges:

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical injury (x 3)

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Ongoing course of conduct

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Child Abuse 2nd Degree

Bochenek was released on house arrest after a bond hearing Friday.

Anyone with information should contact the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center at 410-726-5674.