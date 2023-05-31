Unnecessary Power Outages Caused by Foil Balloons

With all the graduations and outdoor events taking place around this time of year, Delmarva Power is issuing a warning about one thing that can put a damper on your celebration, or on those around you– foil balloons. The balloons, also known as mylar balloons, can wreak havoc on the electric grid. Untethered balloons cause Delmarva Power customers to experience unnecessary power outages every year. Foil balloons have a metallic coated shell, and when they contact an electric power line can cause significant damage, leading to power outages. From 2018-2022, more than 3,000 Delmarva Power customers experienced an outage due to a foil balloon contacting electric infrastructure. That caused approximately 3,150 hours that customers spent without power– or 62 minutes per customer over the same time. Already in 2023, 50 Delmarva Power customers have experienced a power outage caused by balloons.

Foil balloon safety demonstration