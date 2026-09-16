UPDATED: Unofficial Results of the Delaware Primary Election

UPDATED – 09/16/26 – The final six districts and the last of the absentee ballots were posted just before 1am on Wednesday. These are unofficial results.

Thursday is the deadline for the State Board of Elections to convene to examine disputes related to Tuesday’s State Primary Election. The results will be certified on Friday in each county and within 48 hours of certification the Department of Elections will conduct a public audit of one randomly selected voting machine in each county and all voting machines in one randomly selected election district in the City of Wilmington.

Write-in candidates for the November General Election have until 4:30pm on September 21st to file a Write-In Candidate Declaration Form for Statewide office with the State Election Commissioner and for all other offices – General Assembly or county – with the respective County Office in which the election is to be held.

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ORIGINAL STORY – 09/15/26 – Six districts remain outstanding in the Delaware Primary Election – results remain unofficial. Quite a few incumbents will face challenges in the November General Election. Several others who are not challenged in November will return to office in January.

Two districts in the State House will see changes in representation in January

Eight seats are being left vacant as 7 House Representatives and one State Senator are retiring from office. Only 2 had primary elections – Districts 33 & 41.

Between the early voting option (100,310), absentee ballots (42,706) and low turnout at the polls today, overall turnout was just under 22%.

US SENATOR –

DEMOCRAT – Incumbent Chris Coons will move on to the General election after winning 78% of the party’s vote

REPUBLICAN – Michael “Dr. Mike” Katz also won 77% of the vote and moves on the the General election to challenge Coons

US CONGRESS –

REPUBLICAN – Joseph “Dr. Joe” Arminio will challenge incumbent Sarah McBride in November.

ATTORNEY GENERAL –

DEMOCRAT – Incumbent Kathy Jennings will move on to the General Election winning 71% of the party’s vote. Republican David Graham and write-in candidate Phil Dyer, Jr. will face Jennings in November.

STATE TREASURER –

DEMOCRAT – Ted Lauzen will likely move on to the General Election – he holds a lead of nearly 10,000 votes over Mike Miller. Lauzen will take on Republican Mike Ramone in November.

STATE HOUSE –

**DISTRICT 2 – Challenger Michelle Booker has a 66 vote lead over incumbent Stephanie Bolden in the Democrat Primary. Bolden has served the 2nd district since 2010. This is a winner takes all – with no Republican challenger

DISTRICT 20 – Incumbent Alonna Berry will move on to the General Election with 68% of the Democrat vote. She will take on Georgetown Town Manager Republican Gene Dvornick in November

**DISTRICT 28 – Democratic challenger Tyeisha “Tye” Grier has a 128 vote lead over incumbent William Carson. Carson, who is co-chair of the JFC and Chair of the Appropriations and Ag Committees has served since 2007. With no Republican challenger, the winner will head to the General Assembly in January

**DISTRICT 33 – Republicans Morgan Hudson and Matt Bucher are only 7 votes apart. The winner will take on Democrat Joshua Pennington in November.

DISTRICT 36 – Republican Bryan Shupe more than doubled the votes for Patrick Smith and will face a challenge from Democrat Andrew Gorlich in November

DISTRICT 41 – A three-way Republican battle has former Representative John Atkins just 67 votes ahead of Doug Conaway. The winner will face Democrat Ryan Stuckey in the General Election