Upcoming November 17th Public Workshop on Route 9 Corridor Study

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Department, along with staff from the State of Delaware Office of State Planning Coordination, will be holding a public workshop on November 17, 2026 at the Georgetown Cheer Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

The workshop will summarize the progress made to-date in relation to the Rt. 9 Corridor Study and Master Plan Initiative that was announced by Governor Meyer on January 30, 2026. Representatives from the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Department, the State of Delaware Office of Planning and Coordination, and Delaware Department of Transportation, will be available to discuss progress on this initiative.

Executive Order 16 – Rt. 9 and Rt. 113 Corridor Master Plan Study | Sussex County