Upcoming November 17th Public Workshop on Route 9 Corridor Study

November 11, 2026/Joe Ciccanti

Due to growing concerns about residential development in Sussex County and year-round congestion along Route 9 and surrounding roads, a Route 9 corridor study public workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17th. The Cape Gazette reports that the study is the first large-scale coordinated planning process conducted jointly by the state and Sussex County planning staff. The state recently released the 2026 Coastal Corridors Study Annual Report, focusing on Routes 9 and 16. The workshop is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Georgetown CHEER Center on Sand Hill Road.
 
Additional Information:

Route 9 Corridor Study Public Workshop

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Department, along with staff from the State of Delaware Office of State Planning Coordination, will be holding a public workshop on November 17, 2026 at the Georgetown Cheer Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. 

The workshop will summarize the progress made to-date in relation to the Rt. 9 Corridor Study and Master Plan Initiative that was announced by Governor Meyer on January 30, 2026.  Representatives from the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Department, the State of Delaware Office of Planning and Coordination, and Delaware Department of Transportation, will be available to discuss progress on this initiative.

Executive Order 16 – Rt. 9 and Rt. 113 Corridor Master Plan Study | Sussex County

Meeting date: 
Tuesday, November 17, 2026 – 5:00pm
Meeting location: 
CHEER Center-Georgetown, 20520 Sand Hill Rd., Georgetown
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