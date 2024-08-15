Upcoming Road Closure Due to North Millsboro Bypass Project

Hollyville Road between Washington Street Ext and SR 24, will be closed starting on Monday, August 19th and continuing through the end of November (weather permitting). Work is related to the North Millsboro Bypass. After this closure, existing Hollyville Road will reopen on the current alignment and cross over the new bypass.

Detour Information from DelDOT:

Detour – Traffic from SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway should utilize SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road northbound to Mount Joy Road to Hollyville Road. Traffic on Mount Joy Road southbound should turn westbound on Mount Joy Road to SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road southbound to SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway.

