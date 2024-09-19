Upcoming Road Closure Due to Work in Connection with North Millsboro Bypass Project

Fox Run Road between Patriots Way and Betts Pond Road in the Georgetown area will be closed starting on Monday, September 23rd and continuing through Friday, September 27th (weather permitting) for the placement of bridge beams related to the North Millsboro Bypass Project. Detour information provided by DelDOT is as follows:

Traffic on Patriots Way / Bethesda Road heading southbound should utilize Avenue of Honor to southbound US 113 to Betts Pond Road.

Traffic northbound on Betts Pond Road should continue to US 113 northbound to Avenue of Honor.

For more information, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov.