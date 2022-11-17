Upcoming Road Closure

Shingle Point Road between Gravel Hill Road and Harbeson Road will be closed starting Monday, November 28th and continuing through Friday, December 9th. Zack Excavating will be working to remove and replace crossroad pipes. You’ll find detour information from DelDOT below:

Detour: Motorists traveling north on Shingle Point Road will continue north on Rt. 30, Gravel Hill Rd., to east on Sand Hill Road, to Harbeson Road and south back to Shingle Point Road.

Motorists traveling south on Shingle Point Road will be detoured west on Sand Hill Road to Rt. 30, Gravel Hill Road, southbound back to Shingle Point Road.