Upcoming Road Closures in the Georgetown Area

Johnson Road between Anderson Corner Road and Simpler Branch Road in the Georgetown area– will be closed starting tomorrow–February 23rd and continuing through March 1st (weather permitting) for the installation of a crossroad pipe. The Detour route will include Anderson Corner Road.

Also near Georgetown, State Forest Road between Deer Forest Road and Wilson Hill Road will be closed starting on Monday, March 4th and continuing through Wednesday, March 6th (weather permitting) for the replacement of a crossroad pipe. Detours on both northbound and southbound State Forest Road will include Hunting Club Road.

Additional Information From DelDOT:

Georgetown — The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Johnson Road between Anderson Corner Road and Simpler Branch Road, starting TOMORROW (February 23rd) and continuing through March 1st (weather permitting) for the installation of a crossroad pipe.

Detour — Motorists wanting to travel east on Johnson Road will turn left on Anderson Corner Road, then turn right on SR 5, then back to Johnson Road.

Motorists wanting to go west on Johnson Road will continue on SR 5, then left on Anderson Corner Road, then back to Johnson Road.

Georgetown — The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Forest Road between Deer Forest Road and Wilson Hill Road, starting on March 4th and continuing through March 6th (weather permitting) for the replacement of a crossroad pipe.

Detour — Traffic on northbound State Forest Road will turn right on Wilson Hill Road, turn left on Hunting Club Road, turn left on Deer Forest Road, returning to State Forest Road.

Traffic on southbound State Forest Road will turn left on Deer Forest Road, turn right on Hunting Club Road, turn right on Wilson Hill Road, returning to State Forest Road.

