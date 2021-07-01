Update: 2 Arrested For Seaford Burglary

Two suspects are facing burglary related charges after being linked to a break-in and theft at the Tru Blu convenience store on Middleford Road in Seaford.

Delaware State Police said tips from the public and investigative leads resulted in the arrests of 18-year-old Jermaine Watson of Seaford and a 16-year-old male.

The burglary occurred early Monday morning. Troopers say the suspects broke into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of items.

Watson and the juvenile are charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft under $1,500 and criminal mischief. Watson was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $2,600 unsecured bond. The juvenile was released to a guardian on a $6,500 unsecured bond.