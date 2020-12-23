Update – 2 Drivers Hurt In Route 1 Wreck

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash on Route 1 near Milton that sent two drivers to a hospital Tuesday morning.

Police say a northbound pick-up truck driven by a 22-year-old Bethany Beach man traveled into the median near the Broadkill Bridge and struck a guardrail on the southbound side. Then the vehicle flipped several times and collided with a car driven by a 17-year-old male from Lincoln. A third car driven by a 56-year-old Milford man hit a guardrail.

The drivers of the pick-up truck and the first car that was hit were hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash and investigation impacted traffic for about three-and-a-half hours.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.