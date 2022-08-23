Update: 2 Men Charged With Burglaries at Local School and a Del. State Park

Two Felton men have been charged in connection with two burglaries over the weekend: one at Lake Forest North Elementary School, the other at Killens Pond State Park.

According to Felton Police, an alarm went off from the School Sunday shortly before 3:00 a.m. Police determined that two suspects broke two screens to get in through a window. One inside, police said computer equipment was taken.

According to Police, 21-year-old Eric Davidson II and 23-year-old Jacob Flannery are now facing burglary-related charges after an examination of video and fingerprint evidence.

Eric Davidson II (photo courtesy of Felton Police)

Jacob Flannery (photo courtesy of Felton Police)

The stolen equipment has been recovered.

According to a statement from Felton Police:

On August 22nd, Felton Police took both men into custody without incident and recovered the stolen computer related items. They were each charged with Burglary 3rd Degree (Class F Felony), Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Class G Felony), Theft under $1,500 (Class A Misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief Under $1,000 Damage Property (unclassified Misdemeanor).

Davidson and Flannery were processed at Felton PD, arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and issued a no contact order with Lake Forest North School. They were both released on their own recognizance pending a later court date.

Delaware Natural Resources Police also linked Davidson and Flannery to a burglary at the Killens Pond State Park lifeguard office and locker room, and the park’s concession stand and swim shop. DNREC also said the suspects threw food, drinks and other items at the swim shop and into the main swimming pool at the water park complex. They are also accused of stealing bathing suits and sliding down the waterslide.

A 50-pound bag of sugar was also dumped into the pool.

According to DNREC, the damage caused to the facility and the pool led to the water park staying closed until about 2:00 p.m. Monday. Some reservations had to be refunded.

According to a DNREC statement:

Both men were charged with the following: two counts of Burglary 3rd Degree (Class F Felony), Theft Under $1500 (Class A Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief (Class A Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor) Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (Violation) and Possession of Alcohol in a Prohibited Area (Violation). In addition, Davidson was also charged with Graffiti (Class A Misdemeanor) and Flannery was charged with Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Class G Felony).

Davidson and Flannery turned themselves into Felton Police Department following their investigation into a burglary of Lake Forest North High School that also occurred early Monday morning. Both were video-arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and were issued a no-contact order by the court for all Delaware State Parks and with each other. Both were released on their own recognizance pending a later court date.

Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a jury trial at which the State bears the burden of proving each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.