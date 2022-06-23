Update: 2 of 3 Ocean City Stab Victims Still Hospitalized; Investigation Continues

Ocean City Police continue their investigation into a triple-stabbing in the area of Wicomico Street and the boardwalk.

Monday at 11:58 p.m., officers encountered a fight in progress and located three stab victims. An 18-year-old male of Wye Mills was flown to Shock Trauma and has since been released. A 21-year-old Wye Mills man was flown to Christiana Hospital and is in stable condition. A 17-year-old male of Centreville is in stable condition at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.

One juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the altercation. Police said Thursday that several other suspects fled the scene.

The Ocean City Police Department is asking any individuals with information or video regarding this incident, to please contact DFC Whitmer at dwhitmer@oceancitymd.gov, or 410-723-6604. Anonymous tips can be left by contacting us on our Crime Tip Line at 410-520-5136 or email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. Please reference case number 2022-002620, Ocean City Police said.