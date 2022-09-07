Update: 2 Vehicles in Proximity of Deadly Hit-and-Run Incident Located

Two vehicles of interest have been located as part of the investigation into a hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last month that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Lewes man.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team was able to identify two vehicles that were in close proximity to the collision, utilizing forensic evidence and reviewing video surveillance. The drivers of the vehicles are cooperating with the investigation. The vehicles are a white 2009 Ford Edge and a red / orange 2019 Kia Soul.

Colin Lin of Lewes was struck and killed as he was operating a motorized scooter on North Salisbury Boulevard at about 3:41 a.m. August 16th. State Police believe Lin was traveling northbound on North Oliphant Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4721.

Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Salisbury Police officers responded to the scene, as did the Office of the Wicomico County State’s Attorney.