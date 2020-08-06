Update: 29-Mile Tornado Tore Through Del. Tuesday

The National Weather Service said Thursday that a tornado associated with Tropical Storm Isaias touched down in Dover Tuesday and spun its way along a 29-mile path, carrying its destructive force to Middletown.

The EF-1 tornado was estimated to last from 8:55 a.m. until 9:25 a.m. It packed a maximum estimated wind speed of 105 miles per hour.

Trees and power lines came down and homes were damaged, but no injuries or fatalities were reported specific to this tornado.

According to the NWS, Tuesday’s tornado blew past the previous Delaware record, which was a 13-mile twister that occurred in 1988.