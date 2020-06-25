Update: 3-Vehicle Wreck In Dagsboro Injures 4 People

Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at Route 113 and Swamp Road in Dagsboro.

According to troopers, a northbound vehicle struck two other vehicles at about 8:00 a.m. One of the vehicles overturned. One of the vehicles that was struck was crossing Route 113 at the time. The other car was stopped at a stop sign.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 27-year-old Gwynn Oak, Maryland man, was not properly restrained according to State Police. He was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A female passenger was admitted at Beebe Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The two other drivers were a 62-year-old Frankford woman and a 48-year-old Dagsboro woman. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Route 113 was closed at Swamp Road for about four hours.