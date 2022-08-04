Update: Assateague Island National Seashore Beaches Fully Reopened Following Discovery of Apparent Remnants of Military Ordnance

The regular lifeguarded swimming area at Assateague Island National Seashore’s North Ocean Beach has reopened after being closed for several days due to the discovery of fragments of old military munitions.

No material has turned up since Sunday afternoon.

Visitors are reminded not to pick up any unknown metal objects on the beach or in the surf, and such discoveries should be reported to an employee of the National Seashore or Assateague State Park.

The area was used as a test range for US Navy missiles and bombs in the 1940s and debris from the testing program was buried on the island in the 1950s.

Assateague staff have been working with the Worcester County Fire Marshal, Ocean City Bomb Squad and Dover Air Force Base ordnance disposal unit over the last few days. “The assistance of all three of these organizations has been greatly appreciated by the National Park Service,” park officials said in a statement.