Update: Attempted Murder at Georgetown Convenience Store Remains Under Investigation

A 38-year-old Georgetown man remains in a hospital in critical condition after being assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat at the Royal Farms store on DuPont Boulevard.

According to Delaware State Police, Georgetown Police officers responded to the scene Wednesday night at about 9:43 p.m. The victim was attacked inside the convenience store. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation at the request of Georgetown Police. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

A private message may also be sent via Facebook to Delaware State Police, or to www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.