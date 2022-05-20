Update: Beach Access Points All Cleared In Bethany Beach

All access ramps to the beaches in Bethany Beach have reopened following the early May nor’easter, which was followed by days of coastal flooding.

Town officials said Friday that crews have been working hard to make sure it’s safe to get onto the beach.

The storm also caused substantial erosion, and DNREC crews have been assisting local communities in getting beaches into shape in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Video before the storm, taken May 5th. courtesy of the Town of Bethany Beach:



Video taken May 16th, courtesy of the Town of Bethany Beach: