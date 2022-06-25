Update: Bridgeville Man Identified As Victim In Recent Milford Homicide

Milford Police have identified the victim of a recent fatal shooting as 34-year-old Aaron Jackson of Bridgeville.

Friday June 17th just after 10 p.m., police responded to a shooting in Brightway Commons in the 100-block of Bright Way. A shooting victim, later identified as Jackson, was found behind a residence and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there was an argument before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Milford Police at 302-422-8081 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.