Update: COVID-19 Cases Grow At SCI

The Delaware Department of Correction is taking what it calls aggressive action to control an outbreak of coronavirus at the Sussex Correctional Institution.

Inmates with underlying health conditions are being transferred to other facilities. A COVID-19 treatment center has been opened at SCI, where testing has been expanded for the offender population and staff.

Initially three inmates tested positive last week. The number grew by 22 on Friday. As of Monday, DOC said a total of 58 SCI inmates have tested positive, including 10 who are symptomatic.

Programming at the facility has been suspended for one week. Admissions of new inmates to SCI are temporarily suspended. In-person visits with inmates are also suspended.