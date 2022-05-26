Update: Del. State Police Identify Person Who Died In Recent Crash

Delaware State Police have released the name of the person who died in a crash last Thursday in the Georgetown area.

23-year-old Brianna Wright of Salisbury was driving on East Trap Pond Road approaching Hardscrabble Road. State Police said Wright went through a stop sign and drove into the path of a car that was not required to stop. She died in a local hospital. The other driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the fatal crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at Troop 7 at 302-703-3266 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.