Update: Del. State Police Identify Victim Of Recent Fatal Crash In Seaford Area

Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who died in a crash last week in the Seaford area.

79-year-old Frank Breeding of Greenwood died in a local hospital Friday, one day after the crash at Ross Station Road and Herring Run Road.

State Police are still investigating why Breeding did not stay stopped at the intersection and proceeded into the path of a truck. The truck driver was treated for minor injuries and released.

“The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Sergeant N. DeMalto by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.” Delaware State Police said.