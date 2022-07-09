Update: Dover Police Identify Man Whose Body was Found Along St. Jones River

Dover Police have identified the man whose body was found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River last Saturday, July 2nd.

The cause of death for 27-year-old Jorge Valladares of Dover is still under investigation, but police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

If you wish to provide information on this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest, Dover Police stated in a news release.