Update: Dover Police Make Arrest Following Death Investigation

An investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Dover earlier this month has led to an arrest.

According to Dover Police, investigators learned that the death of 30-year-old Jorge Valladares may have been related to a motor vehicle accident.

On June 22nd, police investigated a single-vehicle crash on East Water Street, in which a vehicle ran about 225 feet off the roadway. The driver and passenger reportedly gave conflicting information, and ultimately told officers there were only two people in the vehicle.

The body of Valladares was found by kayakers on the Saint Jones River July 2nd. Police believe he was thrown from the vehicle into the water.

30-year-old Luis Cuello of Newark and his 41-year-old passenger were treated at a local hospital.

Cuello is now charged with vehicular homicide. He initially was charged with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses.

Cuello was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,000 secured bond.